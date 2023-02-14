UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 12:10 AM

US Not Flying Surveillance Craft in Chinese Airspace - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The United States is not flying any surveillance craft in or over Chinese airspace, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"The American people are not flying any surveillance balloons over China or any other kind of surveillance craft. We're not flying balloons over China.

I'm not aware of any other craft that was flying over or into Chinese airspace," Kirby during a press briefing said.

Earlier this month, the US military downed an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean despite China's claims that the aircraft was conducting scientific research. Over the weekend, the US military shot down two more unidentified objects flying in the country's airspace.

