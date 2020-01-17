UrduPoint.com
US Not Giving Final Answer On New START Treaty Extension - Russia's Acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Fri 17th January 2020 | 03:24 PM

While Russia favors New START treaty extension without any preliminary conditions, the United States keeps evading a final answer, Russia's acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday amid uncertainty on the fate of the deal, which expires next year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) While Russia favors New START treaty extension without any preliminary conditions, the United States keeps evading a final answer, Russia's acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday amid uncertainty on the fate of the deal, which expires next year.

"We favor New START extension without any preliminary conditions, and the president confirmed it in the fall at his meetings with the leadership of Russia's armed forces. I hope the Americans have heard us, we have said this many times. but we do not see any clear, distinct signal so far," Lavrov said at an annual press conference.

