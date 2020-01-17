(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) While Russia favors New START treaty extension without any preliminary conditions, the United States keeps evading a final answer, Russia's acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday amid uncertainty on the fate of the deal, which expires next year.

