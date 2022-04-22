UrduPoint.com

US Not Going To Conduct Operations In Black Sea To Unblock Ukrainian Ports - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2022 | 02:00 AM

US Not Going to Conduct Operations in Black Sea to Unblock Ukrainian Ports - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The United States is not going to be involved in operations in the Black Sea, including in any attempts to break the alleged Russian blockade of Ukrainian sea ports, amid Moscow's ongoing  special operation there, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"If you are asking is the United States Navy going to get involved in operations in the Black Sea? The answer is no, in terms of breaking a blockade (of Ukrainian ports) like this," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, a senior Defense Department official said that the United States will not be present on the ground or in the air to assist with the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia has said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.

