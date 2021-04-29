UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Not Going To Lift Iran Sanctions Related To Terrorism - Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 03:29 PM

US Not Going to Lift Iran Sanctions Related to Terrorism - Russian Diplomat

Washington does not consider Iran sanctions imposed in connection with terrorism, missile development and human rights violations as restrictions that could be lifted, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told Sputnik on Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Washington does not consider Iran sanctions imposed in connection with terrorism, missile development and human rights violations as restrictions that could be lifted, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told Sputnik on Thursday.

This came as a comment to recent media reports claiming that the US presidential administration is mulling lifting some of the toughest sanctions almost entirely in order to bring Iran back into compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"No, the Americans do not consider exactly these sanctions as subject to lifting. They believe these sanctions have nothing to do with the JCPOA," Ulyanov said.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Washington Vienna Media

Recent Stories

Tajikistan Expects Putin's Visit in Mid-September ..

27 seconds ago

Deadly California fire was started to cover up a m ..

28 seconds ago

204 shopkeepers booked over profiteering

31 seconds ago

Sasta Bazaars source of relief for common man: KP ..

5 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

9 minutes ago

Facebook Confirms It Mistakenly Hid Posts With Cal ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.