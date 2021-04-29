US Not Going to Lift Iran Sanctions Related to Terrorism - Russian Diplomat

Washington does not consider Iran sanctions imposed in connection with terrorism, missile development and human rights violations as restrictions that could be lifted, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told Sputnik on Thursday

This came as a comment to recent media reports claiming that the US presidential administration is mulling lifting some of the toughest sanctions almost entirely in order to bring Iran back into compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"No, the Americans do not consider exactly these sanctions as subject to lifting. They believe these sanctions have nothing to do with the JCPOA," Ulyanov said.