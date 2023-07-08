Open Menu

US Not Going To War With Russia, Does Not Enable Kiev To Hit Russian Territory - Sullivan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The United States is not going to war with Russia in Ukraine and it is not enabling Kiev with the capacity to hit Russian territory, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"The United States is not going to war with Russia and Ukraine, and second, the United States is not providing weapons to Ukraine to attack Russia. We do not encourage or enable attacks on Russian territory from Ukraine," Sullivan said during a press briefing.

