US Not Hiding Plan to Help Ukraine Boost Offensive Capability - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The United States is openly planning to help Ukraine boost its offensive capability even though Kiev is not facing any threats, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday.

"The United States is not hiding its consistent intention to give Ukraine all the help in building its offensive capabilities, military capabilities.

Ukraine is receiving that kind of help from the United States," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman remarked that Ukraine was not facing any threats, and this situation might, on the contrary, serve as a trigger for "hotheads who are probably behind these internal repressions."

"They are incited to be aggressive, including the aggressive solution of the issues in the southeast [of Ukraine]. This goes against everyone and everything, and is unhelpful for the stability and predictability in the center of Europe," Peskov said.