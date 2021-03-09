UrduPoint.com
US Not In Bilateral Negotiations With Venezuela's Maduro - Official

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 02:20 AM

US Not in Bilateral Negotiations With Venezuela's Maduro - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The United States is not engaged in bilateral negotiations with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, a senior US administration official said in a conference call.

"The negotiation is one that is not between the United States and the [Maduro] regime, it is between the illegitimate regime and the interim government of Venezuela," the US official said on Monday.

The US official said negotiations with Maduro have failed in the past and accused Caracas of using them as a delay tactic.

The Biden administration will work with global partners, including the European Union and Latin American ally countries, to increase pressure on the Maduro government multilaterally, the US official said, adding that Venezuela has adapted to Trump-era sanctions.

In 2018, Venezuela held a presidential election in which incumbent President, Maduro, won. The United States did not recognize the results of the election and Maduro as a legitimate president and introduced a series of sanctions against the Latin American country in large part affecting the oil industry.

Maduro has accused Washington of working with opposition figure Juan Guaido to overthrow the country to seize its natural resources. According to a 2019 study co-authored by renowned economist Jeffrey Sachs, US sanctions have killed tens of thousands of Venezuelans.

