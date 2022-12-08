UrduPoint.com

US Not In Constant Communication Or Contact On Strikes In Russia -Pentagon Press Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The United States is not in constant communication or contact with Russia about missile strikes, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Wednesday.

"I wouldn't say that we are in constant communication or contact about strikes.

. .of course we don't want to see an escalation, we are not looking for an escalation. We are not seeking a war with Russia," Singh said at a press briefing.

The statement by Singh came after she was asked about the possibility of United States supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine.

More Stories From World

