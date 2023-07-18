US Not in Position to Attribute Attack on Crimean Bridge to Any Particular Party - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The United States considers itself not to be in a position of attributing the attack on the Crimean Bridge to any particular party, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"We are not in a position to attribute the attack to any particular party," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby also reiterated that the United States considers Crimea to be Ukrainian territory.