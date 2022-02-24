US Not in Position to Attribute Latest Cyberattacks on Ukrainian Websites - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The US Defense Department is not in a position to attribute latest cyber attacks on Ukrainian websites, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"I don't think we are in a position to attribute these cyber disruptions," Kirby told a press briefing.

"Again not in a position right now to attribute them to anyone entity. I would just say again this is of a piece of a Russian playbook, which is to disrupt in cyberspace."