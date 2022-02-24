US Not In Position To Attribute Latest Cyberattacks On Ukrainian Websites - Pentagon
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 02:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The US Defense Department is not in a position to attribute latest cyber attacks on Ukrainian websites, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.
"I don't think we are in a position to attribute these cyber disruptions," Kirby told a press briefing.
"Again not in a position right now to attribute them to anyone entity. I would just say again this is of a piece of a Russian playbook, which is to disrupt in cyberspace."