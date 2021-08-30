UrduPoint.com

US Not In Position To Dispute Reports Of Civilian Casualties In Kabul Airstrike - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 08:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The US military is not in a position to dispute reports of civilian casualties resulting from an airstrike on a vehicle belonging to the Islamic State-Khorasan terror group (banned in Russia) that was reportedly loaded with explosives, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"We are not in a position to dispute [reports of civilian casualties] right now. As the General said, we're addressing and we're investigating," Kirby said.

The Defense Department  will be transparent about any verifiable evidence of civilian casualties should an investigation into the airstrike produce such evidence, Kirby added.

