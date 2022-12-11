US Not Interested in Escalation of Ukraine Conflict - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) The United States is not interested in escalating the Ukraine conflict, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Sunday.

"From the very beginning, we've talked about monitoring and being mindful of the risks of escalation of this (conflict) because that's not only not good for the Ukrainian people, it's not good for our interests," Kirby told ABC news.

The official also said that the escalation of the crisis does not serve the interests of the Russian people.