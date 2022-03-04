US Not Interested in Establishing No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The United States is not interested in establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine because it would require the military to shoot down Russian airplanes and that would mean entering a war with Russia, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"The United States is not interested in no-fly zone because (it) requires essentially US military shooting down Russian planes, war with Russia, that is a step we want to avoid," Psaki said during a press briefing.