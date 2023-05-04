UrduPoint.com

US Not 'Investigating' Kremlin Drone Attack, Simply Looking Into Incident - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 11:15 PM

The United States is not formally investigating the drone attack on the Kremlin in Moscow, but rather, simply looking for more clarifying information on the incident, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The United States is not formally investigating the drone attack on the Kremlin in Moscow, but rather, simply looking for more clarifying information on the incident, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We're not investigating it, I want to be clear. I said we're still looking at this.

We haven't come to any conclusions one way or the other," Kirby said during a press briefing. "We're going to try to learn more, but let's not label it a report or an investigation or anything like that."

On Wednesday, two drones attempted to attack the Kremlin in what Russia has claimed was a Ukrainian assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has denied involvement, alleging the attack was staged.

