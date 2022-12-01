UrduPoint.com

US Not Involved In Free Syrian Army's Raid That Killed IS Leader Qurashi - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2022 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The United States was not involved in the Free Syrian Army's raid that killed the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), Abu al-Hasan al-Qurashi, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"It was not a result of any US action I can confirm," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed earlier in the day that the Free Syrian Army killed Qurashi in a raid in mid-October.

CENTCOM added that IS remains a threat to the region, but the United States and its partners remain focused on the enduring defeat of the terrorist group.

According to Arab media, Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi has been appointed the new leader of IS.

Abu al-Hasan al-Qurashi led IS after his predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, was eliminated in February 2022.

