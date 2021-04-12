UrduPoint.com
US Not Involved In Incident At Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility - White House

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:32 PM

The United States is not involved in any way in the incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a briefing on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The United States is not involved in any way in the incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a briefing on Monday.

"We, of course, have seen the reports of the incident at the Natanz facility.

The United States is not involved in any matter," Psaki said. "We have nothing to add on the speculations about the causes."

On Sunday, Iran reported an incident at the Natanz nuclear plant that has affected the facility's electricity distribution network in what Iran's vice president and atomic energy chief Ali Akbar Salehi described as "nuclear terrorism." Tehran claims the "accident" was planned by Israel.

