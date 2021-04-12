UrduPoint.com
US 'not Involved' In Iran Nuclear Site Incident: W.House

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

The White House on Monday said the United States had nothing to do with what Iran says was a sabotage attack on its Natanz uranium enrichment plant

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The White House on Monday said the United States had nothing to do with what Iran says was a sabotage attack on its Natanz uranium enrichment plant.

"The US was not involved in any manner," Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. "We have nothing to add on speculation about the causes or the impacts."

