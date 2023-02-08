UrduPoint.com

US Not Involved In Sabotaging Nord Stream Pipelines - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 11:33 PM

US Not Involved in Sabotaging Nord Stream Pipelines - Pentagon

A US Defense Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday that the United States was not involved in the blowing up of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) A US Defense Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday that the United States was not involved in the blowing up of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022.

The Defense Department spokesperson issued the comment in response to a new report claiming that the US Navy conducted the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines.

"The United States was not involved in the Nord Stream explosion," the spokesperson told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, investigative journalist Seymour Hersh confirmed to Sputnik that he authored an investigative report saying US Navy divers planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines. The US national security establishment decided to do so after engaging in a secret debates on the matter for more than nine months.

