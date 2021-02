US Not Issuing Any Invitations for Russia to Join G7 - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The Biden administration is not issuing invitations for Russia to join the G7, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"I don't think we are making new invitations to Russia, or reiterating new invitations to Russia," Psaki told reporters when asked about the Trump administration's invitation for Russia to join the G7.