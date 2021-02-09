UrduPoint.com
US Not Looking At 'Particular Date' For Iran Compliance To Nuclear Deal - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 01:50 AM

US Not Looking at 'Particular Date' for Iran Compliance to Nuclear Deal - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The United States is not aiming at any specific date but looking at Iran's willingness to go along with the proposal of US President Joe Biden to comply to the nuclear deal, State Department spokesperson Ned price told reporters on Monday.

Iran gave the EU until February 21 to negotiate a way of lifting sanctions on its banking and financial sectors. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said a "very easy way" would be to make the United States come back into compliance with the nuclear deal.

"What we have put on the table is that we are looking for Iran to resume its full compliance... So, we aren't looking to any particular date, we are looking for Iran to indicate it's willingness to go along with the proposition that as a candidate Vice President Biden put on a table and proposition that remains on the table today," Price said.

Price said Iran will still be out of compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) "by definition" if if it does not comply by February 21. When asked whether Washington sees that date as the deadline for Iran's full compliance with the JCPOA commitments or some red line that Iran should not cross, Price said, "No."

The White House earlier in the day said if Iran fully complies with the JPOA governing Tehran's nuclear program, the United States will do the same.

Zarif said on Sunday the United States must remove sanctions imposed on Iran and return to the nuclear agreement if it really wants to discontinue with the policies of former Trump administration.

On Sunday, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Tehran said the country would only return to its commitments if the United States lifted sanctions it had re-imposed on Iran.

