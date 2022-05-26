US Not Looking for Conflict, Cold War With China, Determined to Avoid Both - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The United States is not looking for a conflict or cold war with China and is determined to avoid both amid growing tensions in relations between the countries, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will say on Thursday during a major policy speech at George Washington University.

"We aren't looking for conflict or a new Cold War. To the contrary, we're determined to avoid both," Blinken will say, according to excerpts of his speech provided by the State Department. "We don't seek to block China from its role as a major power, nor to stop China - or any country - from growing their economy or advancing the interests of their people."