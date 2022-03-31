US 'Not OK' With Russia Integrating Donbas - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The United States is not okay with President Vladimir Putin integrating the Donbas region of Ukraine into Russia as a result of the conflict with its neighbor, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"No, no, not at all," Kirby said during an interview with Fox news when asked whether Russia will be getting Donbas. "Ukraine sovereignty must be respected. So no, it's not okay with the United States if Mr. Putin gets to grab a piece of territory."

Earlier in March, US President Joe Biden said it is up to Kiev to decide whether to cede some territory to gain a ceasefire with Russia.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak said that Ukraine is not going to cede any of its territories or sovereignty to Russia as it has to remain the frontier in the way of alleged Russian aggression.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.