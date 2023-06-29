Open Menu

US Not Only Country That Has 'Tough Things' To Say About China - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2023 | 12:10 AM

US Not Only Country That Has 'Tough Things' to Say About China - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The United States is not the only country in the world that has "tough things" to say about China and this should come as no surprise, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Wednesday.

"It should come as no surprise that sometimes we have tough things to say (about China). We certainly are not the only country that has tough things to say," Patel said during a press briefing to clarify the United States' position on China after President Joe Biden likened President Xi Jinping to a dictator.

Patel reiterated that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a good trip to China and made "some progress" and the United States has very expectation that the two countries will continue building on the progress.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed Biden's comment by saying that the US president speaks for all Americans.

Last week, Biden said that Xi did not have all the information about the incident involving an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon that the United States shot down, adding that it was a "great embarrassment for dictators."

The Chinese foreign ministry strongly protested Biden's remarks and the Chinese Embassy in Washington warned the United States would bear all the consequences if it did not undo the comments.

Related Topics

World China Washington Progress United States Dictator All Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

26 minutes ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

2 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

2 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

2 hours ago
 US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

2 hours ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

2 hours ago
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

2 hours ago
 Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for touris ..

Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for tourists coming to Dir Lower

2 hours ago
 Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower ..

Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses up ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses upon special care for flood hit ..

2 hours ago
 47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

2 hours ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directs commissioners to mai ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World