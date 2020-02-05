UrduPoint.com
US Not Planning Any Talks With Maduro Government - Senior Administration Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The United States is not planning to conduct any negotiations with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, a senior US administration official said during a conference call on Wednesday.

"I think it's clear that we are not planning any negotiations with the Maduro government," the official said.

The United States will only consider discussing with Maduro any terms or guarantees for his exit, the official added.

US President Donald Trump and Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido are scheduled to meet at 2:15 p.m. EST (7:15 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday at the White House to discuss facilitating a transition of government in Venezuela.

Venezuela has been suffering from a severe political crisis since the beginning of last year, when Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself an interim president of Venezuela in a bid to oust reelected Maduro from power.

Maduro has said Guaido is a US puppet working with Washington to orchestrate a coup so that the United States can control Venezuela's natural resources.

Only about 50 countries, all US allies, have recognized Guaido, but numerous others, including Russia, China and Turkey, have backed Maduro as the sole legitimate president of Venezuela.

