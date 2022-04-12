UrduPoint.com

US Not Planning At Present Biden Trip To Ukraine - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022 | 12:04 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The United States is not planning at present a visit by President Joe Biden to Ukraine, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"We are not currently planning a trip by the President of the United States to Ukraine," Psaki said during a press briefing.

