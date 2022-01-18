US Not Planning Changes to Current National Guard Deployment in Ukraine - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The United States expects that the ongoing deployment of Florida National Guard soldiers to Ukraine will continue amid an increase in tensions and a buildup of Russian forces near the Ukrainian border, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"The Florida National Guard has members currently deployed to Ukraine in this rotating advise and assist capacity, and they remain at work alongside their Ukrainian counterparts, again, advising and assisting and helping train, and we expect that that mission will continue," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The United States will continue to watch the situation and the ground to make decisions for force-protection purposes if need be, but there are no planned additional rotational troops to Ukraine or changes to the mission on the ground, Kirby added.