US Not Planning Operation To Evacuate Americans From Sudan In Coming Days - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2023 | 09:10 AM

US Not Planning Operation to Evacuate Americans From Sudan in Coming Days - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) The United States does not anticipate to carry out an operation to evacuate American citizens from Sudan amid violent clashes between Sudan's armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), US Under Secretary of State for Management John Bass said.

"We don't foresee coordinating a US government evacuation for our fellow citizens in Sudan at this time or in the coming days," Bass said during a conference call late on Saturday night.

Bass added that the United States does not anticipate security conditions in Khartoum to change in the near term, but the Biden administration will continue to do everything it can to bring the fighting to a conclusion.

US President Joe Biden has confirmed that US military forces have evacuated US government personnel from the American Embassy in Sudan's capital of Khartoum. The United States is temporarily suspending operations at the US Embassy in Sudan, Biden said in a statement late on Saturday night.

