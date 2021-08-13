US Not Planning to Add More Troops in Afghanistan if Situation Deteriorates - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The United States is not planning to deploy more troops to Afghanistan if the security situation worsens in the country, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

When asked whether the Pentagon is considering adding more troops if the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate, Kirby stated, "No.

"

"Three infantry battalions are on the way now, and the brigade combat team is being brought over into the region as reserves. So, there are no plans right now for additional forces," Kirby said.