US Not Planning to Boycott G20 Summit, Will Only Skip Ministerials if Russia Attends

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The United States does not plan to boycott the G20 summit but it will skip meetings at the ministerial level that Russia attends, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"They have later clarified (Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen) she was referencing at the ministerial level and more specific meetings," Psaki said clarifying Yellen's remarks earlier in the day that the United States would boycott the G20 summit if Russia attends. "(I)t wasn't an indication of plans for us to boycott or not attend."