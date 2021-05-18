US Not Planning to Buy Greenland Anymore - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The United States no longer seeks to buy Greenland from Denmark, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"I'm focused on looking forward, and the short answer is no," Blinken replied to a question if the United States still wants to purchase the island during an interview with Denmark's DR-TV.

In 2019, the then US President Donald Trump said that he was interested in buying Greenland and canceled a visit to Denmark after the country's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called his idea "absurd."

Blinken is on a visit to Denmark, Iceland and Greenland where he will engage with the United States' regional allies, participate in the Arctic Council Ministerial meeting in Reykjavik and in bilateral talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.