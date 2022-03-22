US Not Planning to Close Embassy in Moscow - Ambassador

The United States is not planning to close its embassy in Moscow, US ambassador in Russia John Sullivan has said, adding that President Joe Biden is not planning to recall him back to the US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The United States is not planning to close its embassy in Moscow, US ambassador in Russia John Sullivan has said, adding that President Joe Biden is not planning to recall him back to the US.

Sullivan told the Novaya Gazeta Newspaper that Washington considers having diplomatic presence in Moscow very important.

At the same time, the ambassador mentioned that the US sees signs from Russia that diplomatic ties may be severed.