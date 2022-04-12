UrduPoint.com

US Not Planning To Create Military Base In Czech Republic - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2022 | 03:33 PM

The United States does not plan to create a military base in the Czech Republic, as proposed by Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova in connection with the events in Ukraine, the Pravo newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing US diplomatic sources

On Saturday, Cernochova expressed Prague's readiness to let the US armed forces use Czech military bases, following the example of neighboring Slovakia. According to the Czech defense minister, she intends to raise the issue during her visit to Washington from April 15-18.

The Pravo newspaper reported that Cernochova's statement surprised not only many Czech politicians, including some partners in the ruling coalition, but, most importantly, the administration of US President Joe Biden.

According to information from US diplomatic sources, the creation of a full-fledged US base in the Czech Republic is not on the agenda, the newspaper reported.

A number of leading politicians of the Czech ruling coalition have expressed their support for Chernokhova's initiative. At the same time, Deputy Prime Minister Ivan Bartos, on the contrary, questioned the idea. Bartos said that issues of European defense must be addressed primarily with European partners. Ex-Prime Minister and leader of the opposition party ANO Andrej Babis also called the creation of a US military base in the country "superfluous."

