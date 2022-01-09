UrduPoint.com

US Not Planning To Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence In Europe - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) The United States does not plan to discuss with Moscow the scaling down of American military presence in Europe at the Monday talks, a senior administration official said Saturday.

"We have also seen reports of other things the US is open to discussing like troop numbers or elements of force posture in NATO countries. I want to be clear that this is not on the table," the official said.

