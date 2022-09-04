MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) The United States does not look to downgrade its diplomatic relations with Russia following the departure of Ambassador John Sullivan, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"We do not comment on steps and procedures for the rotation of heads of diplomatic missions.

In any case, we are not talking about downgrading the US diplomatic mission in Russia," the source said.

The US embassy said in a statement that Sullivan stood down and left Moscow on Sunday after almost three years in office. Elizabeth Rood will head the mission until his replacement arrives.