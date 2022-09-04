UrduPoint.com

US Not Planning To Downgrade Diplomatic Ties With Russia After Envoy's Departure - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2022 | 07:50 PM

US Not Planning to Downgrade Diplomatic Ties With Russia After Envoy's Departure - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) The United States does not look to downgrade its diplomatic relations with Russia following the departure of Ambassador John Sullivan, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"We do not comment on steps and procedures for the rotation of heads of diplomatic missions.

In any case, we are not talking about downgrading the US diplomatic mission in Russia," the source said.

The US embassy said in a statement that Sullivan stood down and left Moscow on Sunday after almost three years in office. Elizabeth Rood will head the mission until his replacement arrives.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia United States Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

11 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

20 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

21 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

21 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

21 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.