UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Not Planning To Expand Training Programs In Ukraine - Army Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 05:20 AM

US Not Planning to Expand Training Programs in Ukraine - Army Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) The United States European Command (USEUCOM) does not plan to provide any additional training to Ukraine's armed forces and will proceed with its regular drills, a US Army spokesperson told Sputnik.

"USEUCOM is not aware of any asks from Ukraine for more training by us there; we already conduct ongoing training with Ukraine on a regular basis," Maj. Monika Comeaux told Sputnik.

The army spokesperson added that in order to enhance interoperability, USEUCOM trains with its allies and partners on a routine basis throughout the year.

"One example is the upcoming annual large-scale U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led, multinational joint exercise Defender Europe 21," Comeaux told Sputnik.

At a Friday briefing with US Charge d'Affaires Kristina Kvien, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal asked the United States to expand the training program for the country's armed forces by US instructors.

Shmyhal said that in addition to the Yavoriv international peacekeeping and security center in Ukraine's Lviv region, Kiev was interested in expanding US training assistance in other locations as well.

On Wednesday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed Washington's commitment to providing material and training support to Ukraine during a NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, spoke over the phone about Ukraine on Tuesday. Biden said he was concerned about Russia amassing troops near the border and asked it to ease tensions with its neighbor.

Russia maintains that the troop movement is aimed at ensuring national security in response to NATO's own build-up near Russia's borders.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Army Ukraine Russia Europe Washington Brussels Vladimir Putin Kiev Austin United States Border From

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for trading ..

4 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Prague Aware of Cons ..

5 hours ago

Addl IGP orders inquiry on illegal detention of th ..

5 hours ago

10 more areas under smart lockdown in Rawalpindi

5 hours ago

Golf: Austrian Open scores

5 hours ago

Czech Interior Minister Says 18 Russian Diplomats ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.