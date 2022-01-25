WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The United States is not going to make public its response to the Russian proposals on European security, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"If you look at the Iran nuclear deal, or you look at any treaty, not that this is a treaty, but just as a point of comparison, negotiations or discussions, it is typically not made public," Psaki told a press briefing when asked whether there are plans to make the response to the Russian proposals public.