US Not Planning To Permanently Deploy New Strategic Assets To Korean Peninsula - Austin

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 11:24 PM

US Not Planning to Permanently Deploy New Strategic Assets to Korean Peninsula - Austin

The United States has no plans to permanently position new strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula but will rotate equipment in-and-out of the area, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The United States has no plans to permanently position new strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula but will rotate equipment in-and-out of the area, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

"We don't have a plan to change our permanent positioning or stationing of assets on the peninsula currently," Austin said during a press briefing. "No new deployment of strategic assets on a permanent basis, but you'll see assets move in and out on a routine basis.

"

The statement came following the 54th US-South Korea Security Consultative Meeting between Austin and his South Korean counterpart Lee Jong-sup. The annual meeting took place amid a recent spree of missile test launches by North Korea, including the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Austin said the United States is committed to preventing the use of nuclear weapons and maintains an effective deterrence. Washington is not planning to redeploy nuclear assets to the Korean Peninsula, Austin added.

