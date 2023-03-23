US Not Planning To Remove Cuba From State Sponsors Of Terrorism List - Blinken
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 11:07 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The United States has no plans to remove Cuba from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.
"We are not planning to remove them (Cuba) from the list," Blinken told a US House hearing when asked if Washington plans to remove the Caribbean nation from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.