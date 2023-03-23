UrduPoint.com

US Not Planning To Remove Cuba From State Sponsors Of Terrorism List - Blinken

US Not Planning to Remove Cuba From State Sponsors of Terrorism List - Blinken

The United States has no plans to remove Cuba from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The United States has no plans to remove Cuba from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"We are not planning to remove them (Cuba) from the list," Blinken told a US House hearing when asked if Washington plans to remove the Caribbean nation from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

