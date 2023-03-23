US Not Planning to Remove Cuba From State Sponsors of Terrorism List - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The United States has no plans to remove Cuba from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"We are not planning to remove them (Cuba) from the list," Blinken told a US House when asked if Washington plans to remove the Caribbean nation from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The US removed Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism during the Obama administration in 2015 as part of effort to normalize relations with Havana. However, the island nation was re-added to the list during the Trump administration when the US accused Cuba of harboring American fugitives and Colombian rebels.