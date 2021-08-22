US Not Planning to Send Reinforcements to Secure Kabul Airport For Now - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) At the current stage, the US administration is not planning to dispatch additional troops to ensure the security of the Kabul airport to assist with evacuations, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC news.

"At the moment we believe we have sufficient forces on the ground, but every single day the president asks his military commanders, including those at the airport and those at the Pentagon, whether they need additional resources, additional troops.

So far, the answer has been no, but he will ask again today," Sullivan said in an interview.

On August 15, the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) entered Kabul, causing the civilian government to collapse. President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if the militants had to fight for the city. Many countries have started evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation.