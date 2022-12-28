UrduPoint.com

US Not Planning To Send Specialists To Ukraine Along With Patriot Systems - Lavrov

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2022 | 10:35 PM

US Not Planning to Send Specialists to Ukraine Along With Patriot Systems - Lavrov

Washington informed Moscow through diplomatic channels that it does not plan to send US specialists to Ukraine with its Patriot air defense systems, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Washington informed Moscow through diplomatic channels that it does not plan to send US specialists to Ukraine with its Patriot air defense systems, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Last week, Washington announced a new $1.85 billion security package for Ukraine that includes one Patriot air defense system.

"We asked the US through channels that our embassy still has whether the decision to transfer the Patriot system, given the complexity in use, means that US specialists will be there. They explained at length to us that this is not planned, that it is because the US does not want and will not fight directly against Russia," Lavrov said on the air or Russian broadcaster Channel One.

The minister added that according to US representatives, the Patriot systems will be put into operation gradually over several months, until Ukrainian servicemen master the technology.

