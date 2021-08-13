US Not Planning to Use Kabul Airport as Base to Stage Airstrikes in Afghanistan - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The United States does not plan to use the Kabul international airport as a base to stage airstrikes in Afghanistan, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Thursday.

"There is no planning and no discussion of using Hamid Karzai International Airport as a base for conducting airstrikes in and around Afghanistan," Kirby said during a press briefing.