US Not Planning to Use Russian Military Bases in Central Asia - Ambassador to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The United States does not have any concrete plans regarding the use of Russian military bases in Central Asia, US Ambassador to Kazakhstan William Moser said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Wall Street Journal reported that US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov discussed the possibility for the US military to use Russian bases in Central Asia during their recent meeting in Helsinki.

Washington does not yet have exact plans on the matter, Moser told a press conference on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan.