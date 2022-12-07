UrduPoint.com

US Not Preventing Ukraine From Developing Long-Range Capabilities - Defense Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2022 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The United States is not preventing Ukraine from developing its own long-range weapons systems to strike Russian territory, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

"Your question was: is the US working to prevent Ukraine from developing its own long range strike capability? The short answer is no. We're absolutely not doing that," Austin said during a press conference on Tuesday.

The question came following reports that the Defense Department has modified High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) sent to Ukraine to limit their range due to concerns Kiev might use them to strike Russian territory and thereby escalate the conflict.

The United States has provided Ukraine 20 HIMARS launchers with guided munitions that can strike a target nearly 50 miles away. However, Washington has declined to provide Kiev with the Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), which have a range of almost 200 miles.

While the Defense Department has often touted the effectiveness of the existing HIMARS capabilities on the battlefield in Ukraine, President Joe Biden said last month that he is not looking for Ukraine to start striking Russian territory by providing longer-range weapon systems and munitions.

