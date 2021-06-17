UrduPoint.com
US Not Proposing To Russia To Exchange Navalny For Other Prisoners - Kremlin

Thu 17th June 2021 | 01:39 PM

The United States did not propose to Russia exchanging jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny for some other prisoner, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

"No, this was not discussed, no similar offers were made," Peskov told Echo of Moscow radio station.

When asked if Navalny, who is currently serving a sentence in a Russian prison on embezzlement charges, could be included in a list for the potential prisoner exchange, Peskov said this could happen if it was suddenly confirmed that Navalny is a US citizen and works for US special services.

