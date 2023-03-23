UrduPoint.com

US Not Providing Depleted Uranium Ammunition To Ukraine - Kirby

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The United States is not providing depleted uranium ammunition to Ukraine amid the UK's announcement of plans to send this type of ammunition to Kiev, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby.

"We don't typically talk about the specifics of ammunition that we're providing, but we're not providing depleted uranium (to Ukraine)," Kirby said during a press briefing.

On Tuesday, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said that the country will provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition, including armor-piercing shells for the 14 Challenger 2 battle tanks UK is planning for Ukraine.

More Stories From World

