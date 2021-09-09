US Not Providing Details on COVID-19 Response Summit at UNGA - Kremlin

The Kremlin has not received any precise information from the United States about the summit on coronavirus fight that could be held at the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

Earlier in the day, media reports emerged claiming that US President Joe Biden is expected to propose a global summit on a collective response to the pandemic. It could reportedly be scheduled close to the UNGA high-level week.

"No, we have not received any specific information from our American colleagues so far ... We have to learn in which format it will be held," Peskov told reporters.