US Not Providing Long-Range Munitions to Ukraine at This Time - Senior Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The United States is not providing Ukraine with long range ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) Washington is providing to Kiev, a senior administration official told reporters.

"And at this time, we've decided not to provide the longer range munitions that you've described, and have communicated that to the Ukrainians," the US official said on Tuesday.