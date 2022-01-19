US Not Publicly Refusing Dialogue With Russia on Security Guarantees - Russian Diplomat

The US does not publicly refuse dialogue with Russia on security guarantees but tries to "save face" by threatening statements, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The US does not publicly refuse dialogue with Russia on security guarantees but tries to "save face" by threatening statements, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

There is nothing new in the statements of US representatives on security guarantees, the diplomat said, adding that US representatives tried to voice their position, to explain it, as they could not afford to be once again taken by surprise by their own public that asked them specific questions.

"Therefore, they expressed it ... to the public. But you should note that they never said 'no.' They did not say that they refuse dialogue and so on. Here was an attempt to explain to their own audience, to save face," Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube.