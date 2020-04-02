UrduPoint.com
US Not Pursuing Deploying Troops On Border With Canada - Trudeau

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:17 AM

US Not Pursuing Deploying Troops on Border With Canada - Trudeau

The United States is no longer planning to deploy troops to the US-Canada border, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday responding to a question during his daily briefing on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The United States is no longer planning to deploy troops to the US-Canada border, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday responding to a question during his daily briefing on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Last week, media reported the Trump administration was considering deploying US military personnel at the border with Canada to identify instances of irregular crossings, a potential move the Canadian government has firmly opposed.

"The ongoing conversations we have with the American administration continue on a broad range of subjects and we have heard that that is not something they are continuing to pursue," Trudeau said responding to a question concerning US plans regarding troop deployment.

The United States and Canada are struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19 with all non-essential travel between two neighboring nations being halted last month.

In Canada, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now exceeds 9,000, as of midday Wednesday, according to government figures. In the United States, Johns Hopkins University is reporting more than 190,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 4,100 deaths and 7,140 recoveries.

